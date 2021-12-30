Pantone Color of the Year 2022

Pantone mug above by HitTheBalance.

If you asked me about my favorite colors, I would talk about turquoises and teals and purples and greys. But if you really pressed me to choose One Color Above All Others… it would have to be periwinkle. A happy medium between blue and purple, periwinkle reminds me of hydrangeas and morning glories and summer days. This year, the Pantone Color Institute has named Very Peri (PANTONE 17-3938) the color of the year for 2022. I love how optimistic and hopeful it makes me feel.

This is the first time in the history of the Pantone Color of the Year that the Institute created a new color specifically for the purpose. I just love it! Below are some creative ways to incorporate my favorite color in your home design.

You can learn more about the Pantone Color of the Year on their website.

