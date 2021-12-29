My OBT

Lewis Miller is the creator of the Flower Flash™️, a public art project that involves covering public city spaces with flowers. His flower bombs are cheerful and beautiful and delightfully unexpected, and I’d come across a few of them before I saw them on Project Runway and realized they were a thing!

Sometimes described as the Banksy of Flowers, Miller also sometimes incorporates altered street signs (which he makes himself – he never defaces city property) that make for some striking images. Miller sells high-quality prints of some of his flower flash projects, and donates a portion of the proceeds to homeless organizations like the Crossroads Homeless Shelter at St. Bartholomew’s Church in New York City.

You can follow Lewis Miller Design on his website and on Instagram.

  1. swallowridge2
    December 29, 2021 at 6:34 am

    I love this idea! I especially love the cheerful sunflowers on Spring Street.

  2. janhaltn
    December 29, 2021 at 8:54 am

    All of them are beautiful and I love them. But, I wonder how long they last. They are what I am sure are cut flowers. If given a choice I would take a botanic garden. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    December 29, 2021 at 9:14 am

    Hmmm…wonder what happens to them. Surely they are removed before going completely out…..would be nice if handed out to passing by people.

