Lewis Miller is the creator of the Flower Flash™️, a public art project that involves covering public city spaces with flowers. His flower bombs are cheerful and beautiful and delightfully unexpected, and I’d come across a few of them before I saw them on Project Runway and realized they were a thing!

Sometimes described as the Banksy of Flowers, Miller also sometimes incorporates altered street signs (which he makes himself – he never defaces city property) that make for some striking images. Miller sells high-quality prints of some of his flower flash projects, and donates a portion of the proceeds to homeless organizations like the Crossroads Homeless Shelter at St. Bartholomew’s Church in New York City.

