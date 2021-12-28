Bang a Drum

Oregon Symphony

If you ask Beloved why she doesn’t go to concerts anymore, she’ll tell you that in the early eighties, at a Fleetwood Mac concert, Nick Fleetwood did a 10-minute drum solo that ruined live music for her forever. (For a while, I tried to get her to concerts of performers we adore, but either she was miserable or fell asleep. I eventually gave up.) While I am a big music fan, I also don’t want to sit through a 10-minute instrumental solo, no matter what the instrument (but especially drums).

I confess percussion is not typically my favorite thing, and when I was young and exploring music, it took only one lesson to convince me that banging on things was not for me. I have the rhythm, but not the interest. However, the drummers in today’s videos have forever changed how I think of percussion. Today, I bring you a fascinating mix of percussion videos. Some are more creative than others, but all made me appreciate percussion more than I ever have before. I don’t think I ever fully understood how much joy goes into it. These performers have really helped me get it. I haven’t enjoyed percussion this much since Sheila E!

And just for fun (but not fun for Beloved)…