Searching for Elle (and Finding Seth)

Today, I’m delighted to share with you a YouTube video series called Legally Blonde the Musical – The Search for the Next Elle Woods. It’s a highly-satisfying behind-the-scenes series that I’m thoroughly enjoying. It’s based upon a series by essentially the same name, which aired on MTV in 2008, when Legally Blonde: The Musical was just arriving on Broadway. Both the original and the reboot series feature someone I knew from theater camp in the eighties (yes, I was THAT kid), the often-snarky, 3-time Emmy-Award nominee Seth Rudetsky. (I promise I’ll get off Sethums in a minute, but he has performed with/played for/interviewed EVERYONE who’s anyone on Broadway, including all of my idols. Kristin Chenoweth, Audra MacDonald, Jessie Mueller, Kelli O’Hara, Sutton Foster, Tituss Burgess, and Patti Lupone, to name a few. Okay, I’ll stop now.*)

*He was 12 when last I saw him. I am not pretending that I know him now. I’m just honestly kind of jazzed that I knew him then.

You can watch Legally Blonde the Musical – The Search for the Next Elle Woods on YouTube, and you can follow the ever-talented Seth Rudetsky on his website and on YouTube.