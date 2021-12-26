My OBT

Repost: Ladies and Gentlemen, the Christmas Jumpers! (Not what you think)

12/13/14: Sainsbury’s, one of England’s largest department stores, put out this video to advertise its line of ugly Christmas sweaters. It’s a cute idea, but I am not pleased that they called these guys seniors. It looks to me like they’re all under 60. Slow down Sainsbury’s! I’m not ready to be classified as senior quite yet.

Ageist outrage aside, I am a little ashamed to admit that while I am roughly the same age as these guys, I can’t do 1/4 of what they can. Good on you, guys!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    December 26, 2021 at 9:22 am

    I got just one word for this — SILLY And that is being nice 🙂 Hal

  2. bcparkison
    December 26, 2021 at 10:28 am

    It is silly but they are having fun.

