Repost: Raggle, the Amazing Christmas Costume Dog

12/28/14: Photo holiday cards are not such an unusual concept. Millions of families and pet owners send them out every year. However, photographer Peter Thorpe is a bit more committed than most. Every year, he adorably transforms his dog, Raggle, into other animals. Unfortunately, Raggle is getting too old and poorly to continue the tradition, so this is her last year doing the card. That is certainly worth a retrospective.
I hope you had a Merry Christmas, Raggle. Below are the Raggle Christmas cards I could find (2007 is my favorite!), and a few of her equally awesome predecessor, Paddy.
You can follow Peter Thorpe’s photography on Instagram.
December 25, 2021 at 11:23 am
These are funny cute but…poor puppy
December 25, 2021 at 1:55 pm
I think some pets like the attention
December 25, 2021 at 2:46 pm
My Babe would have left the country.
December 25, 2021 at 4:12 pm
Abby would cut our throats when we slept. But I have known dogs who liked the attention they get when they are dressed up.
December 25, 2021 at 12:25 pm
I join with my friend. All of them are super cute and clever but I also feel sorry for the dog. I wish all a Merry Christmas, even my Jewish friends. Hal
December 25, 2021 at 4:11 pm
Happy and merry!
