Repost: Raggle, the Amazing Christmas Costume Dog

12/28/14: Photo holiday cards are not such an unusual concept. Millions of families and pet owners send them out every year. However, photographer Peter Thorpe is a bit more committed than most. Every year, he adorably transforms his dog, Raggle, into other animals. Unfortunately, Raggle is getting too old and poorly to continue the tradition, so this is her last year doing the card. That is certainly worth a retrospective.

I hope you had a Merry Christmas, Raggle. Below are the Raggle Christmas cards I could find (2007 is my favorite!), and a few of her equally awesome predecessor, Paddy.

You can follow Peter Thorpe’s photography on Instagram.