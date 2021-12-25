My OBT

Repost: Raggle, the Amazing Christmas Costume Dog

Raggle the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Raggle 2014

12/28/14: Photo holiday cards are not such an unusual concept. Millions of families and pet owners send them out every year. However, photographer Peter Thorpe is a bit more committed than most. Every year, he adorably transforms his dog, Raggle, into other animals. Unfortunately, Raggle is getting too old and poorly to continue the tradition, so this is her last year doing the card. That is certainly worth a retrospective.

I hope you had a Merry Christmas, Raggle. Below are the Raggle Christmas cards I could find (2007 is my favorite!), and a few of her equally awesome predecessor, Paddy.

You can follow Peter Thorpe’s photography on Instagram.

Raggle the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Raggle 2013

Raggle the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Raggle 2012

Raggle the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Raggle 2011

Raggle the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Raggle 2010

Raggle the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Raggle 2009

Raggle the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Raggle 2007

Raggle the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Raggle 2006

Paddy the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Paddy 1990

Paddy the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Paddy 1993

Paddy the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Paddy 1999

Paddy the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Paddy 2000

Paddy the costume dog by Peter Thorpe

Paddy 2001

  1. bcparkison
    December 25, 2021 at 11:23 am

    These are funny cute but…poor puppy

  2. janhaltn
    December 25, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    I join with my friend. All of them are super cute and clever but I also feel sorry for the dog. I wish all a Merry Christmas, even my Jewish friends. Hal

