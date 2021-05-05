Wearable Sculpture

Inspired by theoretical mathematics, the microscopic world, and the movements of the universe, VRAM Jewelry is unique and kind of cerebral. The designer, Vram Minassian, creates pieces that look part 1950s space age and part hyper modern. I think they’re positively delish!
“Designed alongside and in dialogue with Vram’s one-of-a-kind works, Continuum incorporates unexpected sculptural forms, impossibly close pavé settings, swooping surfaces, and kinetic elements to evoke a universe in flux. Each work demands to be observed, explored, and experienced.”– About VRAM Jewelry
Minassian started his line in 1985, but his sensibilities haven’t really changed much since his beginnings. I kind of love that! I would have worn the hell out of this stuff in the eighties (and I’d still wear it today, though with less conviction). Why don’t accessories this fantastic ever come in a costume jewelry version? While I’m not in a position to pay thousands of dollars for my jewels, I am truly enjoying looking at these (from a safe distance).
You can see all of VRAM Jewelry’s beautiful creations on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
May 5, 2021 at 8:31 am
Someone somewhere must be able to afford to wear these pretties.
May 5, 2021 at 9:30 am
Interesting designs. I really like the pave look, with the purple stones especially. I’m not sure if those are amethysts or not.
