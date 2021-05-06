My OBT

Etsomnia™ 309: Sci Fi

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

A million years ago, I was asked to design costumes for a low-budget sci fi movie . Though the movie was never actually made, the experience of looking at materials I had available to me in new ways really stuck with me. I had a great time imagining futuristic costumes, and I’m clearly not the only one. Today, we’re looking at sci-fi-themed costumes and clothing on Etsy: time to set your phasers to stunning!

Heavy Mandalorian Full Body Armor; some assembly required. Looks to me like a bunch of dusty garbage cans.
In the future, Etsy… will still be Etsy.
Love this. Reminds me of Fordite! By BADINKA
Mickey Mouse club, 2091.
This cyborg prosthetic is amazing, and amazingly affordable! (Now help me figure out why I need one.) By FantasyProsthetics
Sci fi puns are the absolute worst!
You, too, can make an “Ultimate Covid Space Mask.” All you’ll need, apparently, is a goldfish bowl, car floormats, a dowel and, wait, is that a tennis ball?
Stunning! By DevilWalking
What do you think happens when she sits down?
Here’s something the eighties coughed up!
Sure, the red mask may help protect you from Covid, but something WILL kill you in this episode… By AbcArtwerks
“Vintage Star Trek Sci Fi Glam Rock” dress. Girl, don’t lie. That is just some frumpy vintage frock, and you know it!
So wearable! By MDNT45
In the future, underwear will be very, very important.
Sci fi fascinator. I suspect all it would fascinate is the cat.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 309: Sci Fi

  2. artfulblasphemer
    May 6, 2021 at 8:22 am

    That skeleton hoodie….delish!

  3. lois
    May 6, 2021 at 8:43 am

    Fordite–I never knew what it was called. Trying to picture one of the Royals in that fascinator…

  4. Susan Joy Clark
    May 6, 2021 at 9:49 am

    These were interesting. I have a friend who might like the “Star Trek” masks, though she’d probably prefer not to wear one at all. I like your caption about the importance of underwear in the future.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 6, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    Woah! That fabric totally made me think of fordite before I read your caption. Did we have a Vulcan mind-meld? That skeleton outfit is super cool and that cyborg head piece is really well done. The “Amish Wife in Space” dress is actually the most awful item in this selection because at least the other items required some creativity and effort.

