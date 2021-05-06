Etsomnia™ 309: Sci Fi

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

A million years ago, I was asked to design costumes for a low-budget sci fi movie . Though the movie was never actually made, the experience of looking at materials I had available to me in new ways really stuck with me. I had a great time imagining futuristic costumes, and I’m clearly not the only one. Today, we’re looking at sci-fi-themed costumes and clothing on Etsy: time to set your phasers to stunning!

Heavy Mandalorian Full Body Armor; some assembly required. Looks to me like a bunch of dusty garbage cans.

In the future, Etsy… will still be Etsy.

Love this. Reminds me of Fordite! By BADINKA

Mickey Mouse club, 2091.

This cyborg prosthetic is amazing, and amazingly affordable! (Now help me figure out why I need one.) By FantasyProsthetics

Sci fi puns are the absolute worst!

You, too, can make an “Ultimate Covid Space Mask.” All you’ll need, apparently, is a goldfish bowl, car floormats, a dowel and, wait, is that a tennis ball?

Stunning! By DevilWalking

What do you think happens when she sits down?

Here’s something the eighties coughed up!

Sure, the red mask may help protect you from Covid, but something WILL kill you in this episode… By AbcArtwerks

“Vintage Star Trek Sci Fi Glam Rock” dress. Girl, don’t lie. That is just some frumpy vintage frock, and you know it!

So wearable! By MDNT45

In the future, underwear will be very, very important.

Sci fi fascinator. I suspect all it would fascinate is the cat.