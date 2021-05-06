Etsomnia™ 309: Sci Fi

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
A million years ago, I was asked to design costumes for a low-budget sci fi movie . Though the movie was never actually made, the experience of looking at materials I had available to me in new ways really stuck with me. I had a great time imagining futuristic costumes, and I’m clearly not the only one. Today, we’re looking at sci-fi-themed costumes and clothing on Etsy: time to set your phasers to stunning!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
May 6, 2021 at 8:07 am
Nope!
May 6, 2021 at 1:06 pm
Lol. Enough said.
May 6, 2021 at 8:22 am
That skeleton hoodie….delish!
May 6, 2021 at 1:06 pm
Isn’t that stunning?
May 6, 2021 at 8:43 am
Fordite–I never knew what it was called. Trying to picture one of the Royals in that fascinator…
May 6, 2021 at 1:07 pm
…with a cat hanging off it
May 6, 2021 at 1:32 pm
haha! Yes!!!
May 6, 2021 at 9:49 am
These were interesting. I have a friend who might like the “Star Trek” masks, though she’d probably prefer not to wear one at all. I like your caption about the importance of underwear in the future.
May 6, 2021 at 1:08 pm
I had many ideas for captions. That was the only PG one.
May 6, 2021 at 1:22 pm
Woah! That fabric totally made me think of fordite before I read your caption. Did we have a Vulcan mind-meld? That skeleton outfit is super cool and that cyborg head piece is really well done. The “Amish Wife in Space” dress is actually the most awful item in this selection because at least the other items required some creativity and effort.
