I am utterly worn out with my new real estate career, but luckily, the Oregon-based band Pink Martini is giving me life! The band explore all kinds of genres, sing in many different (European) languages, and changes up their styles with the weather. But somehow their music and videos manage to be uniformly entertaining. And talk about an unusual origin story:

“In 1994 in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, Thomas Lauderdale was working in politics, with the intention of eventually running for office. Like other eager politicians-in-training, he went to every political fundraiser under the sun… but was dismayed to find the music at these events underwhelming, lackluster, loud and un-neighborly. Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop – and hoping to appeal to conservatives and liberals alike, he founded the “little orchestra” Pink Martini in 1994 provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, cleaning up the Willamette River, funding for libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks.” – About Pink Martini

1994??? How on earth did I manage to miss them until now? I have some catching up to do. As brilliant as they are alone, their collaborations, like the ones with Meow Meow and The von Trapps, are their bread and butter, and for good reason. I just can’t get enough!

