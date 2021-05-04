Music Month(s)

BC (before Covid), June was known as New York Music Month. Of course, 2020 was a wash. However, in January of 2021, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment launched New York Music Month Extended Play, a virtual edition that will run through June 2021. In addition to performances, the virtual festival offers free online music, business, and social media education classes for musicians, alongside curated panels and ‘fireside chats.’

“As we look to the time when we can celebrate in-person, let’s keep listening, learning, and connecting to the soundtrack of the best city on earth. In 2021, Get Tuned In and stay connected with New York Music Month Extended Play.” – Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment

The webinars are pretty high-level stuff, so if you’re not a music geek, they might not make a ton of sense to you, but I’ll bet the musicians in the audience will find some of it very interesting.

You can learn more about New York Music Month on the festival’s website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.