My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Music Month(s)

by 1 Comment

BC (before Covid), June was known as New York Music Month. Of course, 2020 was a wash. However, in January of 2021, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment launched New York Music Month Extended Play, a virtual edition that will run through June 2021. In addition to performances, the virtual festival offers free online music, business, and social media education classes for musicians, alongside curated panels and ‘fireside chats.’

“As we look to the time when we can celebrate in-person, let’s keep listening, learning, and connecting to the soundtrack of the best city on earth. In 2021, Get Tuned In and stay connected with New York Music Month Extended Play.”

– Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment

The webinars are pretty high-level stuff, so if you’re not a music geek, they might not make a ton of sense to you, but I’ll bet the musicians in the audience will find some of it very interesting.

You can learn more about New York Music Month on the festival’s website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Music Month(s)

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    May 4, 2021 at 6:54 am

    What a great idea!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.