Bird’s Eye

Ostdrossel

Using a homemade camera setup, Lisa (A.K.A. Ostdrossel) has been capturing amazing photos and videos of her mostly-avian visitors every since she moved from Germany to Michigan. It’s hard to believe these incredible photos are just captured using an action camera with a macro lens in a weatherproof box. Her videos and photos are taken with a combination of motion detection and timelapse photography, producing roughly 25,000 photos per day. She says the biggest challenge is photo storage. Her videos are recorded using a camera by Birdsy, which records with built-in AI as soon as a bird shape lands in front of it. The system stores the video clips in a cloud connected to the user’s Birdsy account.

Although she started as an amateur bird watcher, Ostdrossel has developed some really interesting strategies to get birds to visit her cameras. She experiments with all kinds of bird feeders and different foods, she set up a mud pit to attract robins, and she even created a little pond for the birds which also attracts other creatures, mostly at night.

You can see all of the very-prolific Ostdrossel’s photos and videos on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can also check out Birdsy on their website.