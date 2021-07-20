My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Life is a Beach

Since yesterday’s almost-not-posted post was about sheep photography, the photo above (entry sent in by DE who has known me a very, very long time) seemed timely.

You know I’m obsessed with all things oceanic, and I love clever assemblage art, so the work of Anna Chan really made my day! She is incredibly skilled with shell placement and knows exactly the right thing – the right shell, the right shape, the right shade – to communicate her subjects in surprisingly realistic ways. The way she has of lining up the ridges on the shells make her works surprisingly painterly.

A jewelry designer by trade, like many of us, her work slowed down a bit during Covid. She spend a fair amount of time during quarantine walking the beaches with her young daughter. What began as a fun, kid-friendly project of making sculptures with the shells they collected gained momentum once she started posting them on her social media.

“Having worked on a small scale most of my life, being able to use my entire hands to sculpt large pieces was truly liberating, especially during such trying times. I saw great potential with this new medium and was determined to keep refining my work, so I moved some sand and seashells to my garage and that is where I work today.”

You can see all of Anna Chan’s gloriously-fun work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Life is a Beach

Leave a comment

  1. isaiah46ministries
    July 20, 2021 at 6:14 am

    What beautiful use of shells! Such ingenuity! Thank you.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 20, 2021 at 7:12 am

    These are spectacular and so creative and precise. Even before I read your write up, I was wondering if the artist had a jewellery background because the positioning of the shells made me think of placing beads and gems. It really makes sense.

