Life is a Beach

Anna Chan

Since yesterday’s almost-not-posted post was about sheep photography, the photo above (entry sent in by DE who has known me a very, very long time) seemed timely.

You know I’m obsessed with all things oceanic, and I love clever assemblage art, so the work of Anna Chan really made my day! She is incredibly skilled with shell placement and knows exactly the right thing – the right shell, the right shape, the right shade – to communicate her subjects in surprisingly realistic ways. The way she has of lining up the ridges on the shells make her works surprisingly painterly.

A jewelry designer by trade, like many of us, her work slowed down a bit during Covid. She spend a fair amount of time during quarantine walking the beaches with her young daughter. What began as a fun, kid-friendly project of making sculptures with the shells they collected gained momentum once she started posting them on her social media.

“Having worked on a small scale most of my life, being able to use my entire hands to sculpt large pieces was truly liberating, especially during such trying times. I saw great potential with this new medium and was determined to keep refining my work, so I moved some sand and seashells to my garage and that is where I work today.” Anna Chan

You can see all of Anna Chan’s gloriously-fun work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.