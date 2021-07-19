My OBT

From Transylvania With Love

Istvan Kerekes

Today’s thing is going to be super short for two reasons:

  • I totally forgot to write last night
  • My current job of trying to keep up with the NYC rental market has basically turned me into a professional whack-a-mole player.

I am a bit worried that I am losing my marbles. While I try to locate them, kindly turn your attention to the magnificent photos by the Transylvania-based Hungarian photographer and sheep guy, Isvan Kerekes. He doesn’t seem to have social media, so I’ll ask that you just click the link and scroll through his magnificent sheep and shepherd photos. There’s something remarkably soulful about them. I never thought I would be this crazy for ovine photography…

You can see all of Isvan Kerekes’s magnificent sheep photos on his website.

I will try to do better tomorrow.

And if you come across my marbles, kindly send them to:

Donna
In a ball in the cupboard under the stairs
Broad Channel, NY

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “From Transylvania With Love

  1. bcparkison
    July 19, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    It’s not an easy life. But does have it’s rewards.

  2. lois
    July 19, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    Glad the job is going so well, but sorry you have to work so hard!

