From Transylvania With Love

Istvan Kerekes

Today’s thing is going to be super short for two reasons:

I totally forgot to write last night

My current job of trying to keep up with the NYC rental market has basically turned me into a professional whack-a-mole player.

I am a bit worried that I am losing my marbles. While I try to locate them, kindly turn your attention to the magnificent photos by the Transylvania-based Hungarian photographer and sheep guy, Isvan Kerekes. He doesn’t seem to have social media, so I’ll ask that you just click the link and scroll through his magnificent sheep and shepherd photos. There’s something remarkably soulful about them. I never thought I would be this crazy for ovine photography…

You can see all of Isvan Kerekes’s magnificent sheep photos on his website.

I will try to do better tomorrow.

And if you come across my marbles, kindly send them to:

Donna

In a ball in the cupboard under the stairs

Broad Channel, NY