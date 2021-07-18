Repost: Wil Can Fly

My OBT

Alan Lawrence

11/2/16: Alan Lawrence, master of Photoshop and father of 5, has been altering pictures of his 18-month-old son Wil, who has Down Syndrome. The series, called “Wil Can Fly,” can be seen on Lawrence’s blog, and it does just what it sounds like, but it’s so much more. Lawrence is a wizard at showing the world what young Wil is capable of:

“Wil has changed our lives for the better. He is not a burden to our family, he is not a trial for our family, he is just amazing. It’s hard to describe the joy he brings to each one of us. Even though he has Down Syndrome we know that Wil is going to do anything he puts his mind to – Wil Can Fly.” -Alan Lawrence

Reading the comments on his Instagram, I came across something that really stuck with me. “If you want to know how to treat a special needs child, watch their siblings.” This whole family is the definition of beautiful, and it’s a real pleasure to share them with you.

You can see all of Wil and Alan’s adventures on That Dad Blog and on Instagram.

All images property of Alan Lawrence.

wil-1a

wil-2

wil-2a

wil-3

wil-3a

wil-4

wil-5

wil-6

wil-8

wil-9

wil-9a

wil-10

wil-11

wil-12

