Repost: Dirty Paws

Kristýna Kvapilová

12/14/18: Young Czech Republic photographer Kristýna Kvapilová loves photographing dogs, but it’s her Australian Shepherd Charlie who really serves as her muse. The 21-year-old (Kristýna, not Charlie) has a day job working on computers. Charlie also has a sometimes day job as a professional dog model (I am not making this up). But when the two get home, she and Charlie spend as much time as possible outside, playing frisbee, enjoying the scenery, and taking pictures.

“In photography, I focus primarily on pets and my goal is to make the photos look somehow more special than basic photos taken in the garden. I want to bring aesthetic elements, memories or a message that can help me to communicate with the outside world. I like to capture the true nature of dogs in my portraits, their personalities. But what I like more and more is a combination of traveling, dogs, and photography. It’s not only about the photography but also about the experience of an adventure: sleeping in a tent, getting our paws dirty and just walking in the breathtaking nature.” Kristýna Kvapilová

Though she refers to herself as an amateur photographer, I think the way Kvapilová captures her subjects’ personalities rivals the skills of many professional photographers I’ve seen. Her dogs’ eyes are especially moving. She’s clearly got great rapport with the animals, and equally great skill with her camera.

