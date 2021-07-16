Elmira Castle

Signature Properties Corning

This incredible 1876 house, known locally as The Castle, is for sale in the lovely-if-underrated town of Elmira, New York. I have been to the town twice, and I find it utterly charming. It’s the home of one of my favorite places on Earth, the Corning Museum of Glass. Every time I get to visit the town, I am completely blown away by the exceptional architecture and the magnificent (if somewhat tatty) Victorian mansions therein. Today, we’re looking at the absolute queen among Elmira’s Victorian houses. Here’s the description from Signature Properties Corning:

“The Castle! Truly amazing Mansard style mansion with gothic influences. This property is a whopping 41 rooms! Incredible woodwork. Multiple fireplaces. Some original light fixtures. Stunning stained glass. Massive open curved staircase. Restoration has begun. New electric service has been added. Newer rubber roof. 2 High energy efficient boilers. Some rooms have been gutted and are ready for drywall. Many rooms retain there original character. All of this on a large lot with a massive barn. Home is not currently habitable. Barn in rough condition and will not be accessible.”

In case you’re wondering how much money it takes to purchase such a gorgeous piece of history, the number is a solid FIVE figures; $99,999. Sure, it probably needs new everything, but still, it’s almost enough to convince you to move out of NYC…

