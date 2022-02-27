My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: It’s Not Easy Being Green

“I’m from Nova Scotia, where green is in your surroundings. I missed nature when I moved to New York. I started wearing green nail polish, and it spread all over me.”

9/12/17: This is Elizabeth Eaton Rosenthal, a.k.a. Elizabeth Sweetheart, known to most as the Green Lady of Carroll Gardens. She was raised by her grandparents near the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia, then attended art college to study painting. Always a free spirit, in 1964, Sweetheart hitchhiked from Nova Scotia to New York, where she settled in the city’s then rough Lower East Side. She eventually ended up in Brooklyn, as so many wonderful things do.

Sweetheart has worked as a painter, designer, and fabric designer and has always been a creative dresser. For a while, she wore only 1930’s print dresses. Then she started exploring with dressing in monochrome. She cycled through pink, purple, blue, and silver before trying green, the only color with which she didn’t get bored.

Alas, Sweetheart doesn’t have a website or a Facebook page you can follow. Instead, you’ll have to do what we all do. Wander around Brooklyn, hoping to catch a glimpse!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

