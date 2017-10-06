The Next Zeppelin

Greta Van Fleet is the bangin’est hard rock band I’ve heard in years. Formed in 2012 (while the members were all in high school), the quartet really hit their stride after graduation, turning out originals way more complex and sophisticated than I would expect from such young boys. I haven’t heard anything this profoundly exciting in a long while. You know this is not my usual genre, but there’s no denying the amazeballsness of this band.

“None of us have ever taken a lesson in our life. We’re autodidacts, so we had to teach ourselves.”

There’s no missing their similarities to the likes of Led Zeppelin and Heart, but GVF really holds up to the comparison. Headed up by Michigan twin brothers Josh (vocals) and Jake (guitar) Kiszka, they’re not only fantastic musicians; they also possess the kind of physical beauty that superstars are made of. Along with brother Sam on bass and Danny Wagner on drums, the quartet really feel to me like they could go all the way.

In May of this year, the band embarked on their first U.S. tour, hitting 25 cities, and selling out in most of them. Here’s why:

They’re even flawless live!



Here’s the band talking to Rock N Roll Experience. Enjoy!