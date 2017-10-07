My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

From a Great Height

by 2 Comments

west 0

Sally West

When I first saw Australian artist Sally West’s paintings at the Artery NYC Gallery, I was, of course, immediately drawn to her aerial beach scenes. Her wonderfully muted palette and thick, textural paint application technique really struck me. West is a master of subtle geometry, indicating people and surf and boards and waves with only the barest of details, but when you step back, you discover she’s created a whole, beautiful world. Like all great abstractionists, she instinctively knows just how much to give us so our brains do the rest. I would love to have that ability. It seems almost like a magic trick.

Though her art career got a humble start at the Eastern Suburbs Evening College in Waverley Woolahra, which she attended while working as a legal secretary, West went on to win hundreds of prizes, eleven this year alone. Looking at her work, it’s immediately apparent to me why. I’m amazed she isn’t better known in the U.S.

You can follow West on her website, and on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. You can also see her work on the  KAB Gallery’s website.

All images property of Sally West.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “From a Great Height

Leave a comment

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s