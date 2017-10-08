We spend a fair amount of our beach time coming the shore for sea glass, which we rarely find. But what we do find in great abundance, and enjoy nearly as much, are stones. We love stones of all sizes and shapes and especially colors. Years ago, we had a fantastic rock garden, something we plan on doing again on a smaller scale when we get home. So when I saw Andrea Williams’ stunning beach stone jewelry, I fell. Hard.

“Growing up in Maine, I spent my summers sailing the coast, exploring its forests, rugged islands, and tidal pools. By age six I could recognize most native plants and animals and was forever fascinated with the limitless variety nature provides. I live in the woods. I stack rocks for fun. I collect seedpods. I spend summer days gardening. I find beauty in improbable places.” – Andrea Williams

Like us, Williams takes walks on the beach, collecting stones. However, the artist carves and smooths the stones she finds, then sets them with ethically-sourced metals, lab-grown gems, and Venetian glass. Taking her inspiration from all that wilderness, she creates beautiful, contemporary pieces which strive to bring the wearer closer to nature. I’m in love!

You can see more of Williams’s fantastic work and purchase her jewelry on her website, Bound Earth.

All images property of Andrea Williams.