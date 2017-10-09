Rule of Three

Originally trained to work in stained glass, Pennsylvania-born artist Michael Trimpol grew frustrated with the limitations of the process, so he headed to Ontario’s Sheridan College School of Craft & Design to study glassblowing.

“I became drawn to the dynamic nature of the blowing process which seemed to better suit both my nature and my vision.”

After working in Canada for five years, Trimpol relocated to Stowe, Vermont, and founded Little River Hot Glass. Trimpol was joined by designers Monique LaJeunesse and Chris Turiello, and the trio together create practical objects in joyous colors.

You can see all of their beautiful work on the Little River Hot Glass website.

