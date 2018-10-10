The Best Birds

I can hardly believe that I never shared this with you, but when I looked back at my nearly 2,000 published posts, nada. What an oversight!
Today, I (belatedly) bring you the wonder that is the Audubon Photography Awards. The one benefit to my not having written about these before is that I’m not limited to current-year entries… The contest is exactly what you’d expect, and due to the National Audubon Society’s notoriety and popularity, they receive in excess of 8,000 photos every year. Only photographers from the U.S. and Canada are permitted to submit entries, which makes that number a lot more impressive!
Photographers enter their pictures in one of three categories: professional, amateur, or youth. But in addition to the winners and runners-up, the Society also compiled a webpage featuring the top 100 entries from this year’s contest. I really think you’re going to enjoy them!
You can check out all the eye-popping bird photos on the National Audubon Society website. You can also follow them on Facebook.
All photos property of the National Audubon Society and the individual photographers.
October 10, 2018 at 7:43 am
Thank you for posting Donna, these images are outstanding. My favorite is the baby Egret.
October 10, 2018 at 8:41 am
Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Surely pays off.
October 10, 2018 at 9:14 am
That’s certainly true. And I think patience has a lot to do with it, too. What magnificent creatures they are!
October 10, 2018 at 9:47 am
Stunning pics. The momma and her babies tucked beneath her….All those legs! Hahahaha. Love it!
October 10, 2018 at 10:14 am
Are these not gorgeous?! Every one of them is my favorite!
October 10, 2018 at 11:20 am
Haver seen biirds so beautiful in my life. THANKS = Hal
October 10, 2018 at 2:46 pm
Thank you for providing the link to the top 100. The photographs are amazing. I would not fancy being the judge of this competition. So much pressure when there are so many strong contenders.
