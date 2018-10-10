My OBT

The Best Birds

Great Egret "SYMETRIC"

Great Egrets by Bob Schamerhorn (2018 Top 100)

I can hardly believe that I never shared this with you, but when I looked back at my nearly 2,000 published posts, nada. What an oversight!

Today, I (belatedly) bring you the wonder that is the Audubon Photography Awards. The one benefit to my not having written about these before is that I’m not limited to current-year entries… The contest is exactly what you’d expect, and due to the National Audubon Society’s notoriety and popularity, they receive in excess of 8,000 photos every year. Only photographers from the U.S. and Canada are permitted to submit entries, which makes that number a lot more impressive!

Photographers enter their pictures in one of three categories: professional, amateur, or youth. But in addition to the winners and runners-up, the Society also compiled a webpage featuring the top 100 entries from this year’s contest. I really think you’re going to enjoy them!

You can check out all the eye-popping bird photos on the National Audubon Society website. You can also follow them on Facebook.

All photos property of the National Audubon Society and the individual photographers.

audubon 4

Crested Caracara and Scissor-tailed Flycatcher by Jerry Black (2016 Top 100)

audubon 7

Atlantic Puffin by Ann Pacheco (2017 Top 100)

audubon 10

Red-Crowned Cranes by David Courtenay (Pre-2015)

audubon 5

Roseate Spoonbills by Judylynn Malloch (2016 Top 100)

audubon 6

Mute Swans by Christopher Schlaf (2017 Hon. Mention)

audubon 11

Greater Sage-Grouse by Peter Ismert (2018 Top 100)

Audubon 9

American Oystercatchers by Warren Hatch Andrew Lee (2017 Top 100)

audubon 1

Long-Tailed Tit by Diana Rebman (2018 Amateur Winner)

audubon 2

Great Blue Heron by Christopher Schlaf (2016 Top 100)

audubon 8

Red-winged Blackbirds by Nathan Rolls (2017 Top 100)

audubon 3

Northern Cardinal by Brian Kushner (2016 Top 100)

audubon 12

Piping Plover and Chicks by B.N. Singh (2018 Top 100)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on "The Best Birds

  1. Sharon Mann
    October 10, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Thank you for posting Donna, these images are outstanding. My favorite is the baby Egret.

  2. bcparkison
    October 10, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Surely pays off.

  3. atkokosplace
    October 10, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Stunning pics. The momma and her babies tucked beneath her….All those legs! Hahahaha. Love it!

  4. loisajay
    October 10, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Are these not gorgeous?! Every one of them is my favorite!

  5. janhaltn
    October 10, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Haver seen biirds so beautiful in my life. THANKS = Hal

  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 10, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Thank you for providing the link to the top 100. The photographs are amazing. I would not fancy being the judge of this competition. So much pressure when there are so many strong contenders.

