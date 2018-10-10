The Best Birds

I can hardly believe that I never shared this with you, but when I looked back at my nearly 2,000 published posts, nada. What an oversight!

Today, I (belatedly) bring you the wonder that is the Audubon Photography Awards. The one benefit to my not having written about these before is that I’m not limited to current-year entries… The contest is exactly what you’d expect, and due to the National Audubon Society’s notoriety and popularity, they receive in excess of 8,000 photos every year. Only photographers from the U.S. and Canada are permitted to submit entries, which makes that number a lot more impressive!

Photographers enter their pictures in one of three categories: professional, amateur, or youth. But in addition to the winners and runners-up, the Society also compiled a webpage featuring the top 100 entries from this year’s contest. I really think you’re going to enjoy them!

You can check out all the eye-popping bird photos on the National Audubon Society website. You can also follow them on Facebook.

All photos property of the National Audubon Society and the individual photographers.