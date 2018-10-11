Etsomnia™ 199: Don’t Jump!

Put that thumb down, sir. It is unwwarranted.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
When it comes to jumpsuits, Etsy offers equal parts yes and definitely yes and oh, yes and, predictably, hell, no. Alas, I no longer have the figure (or the nerve) to carry them off, but boy if I did, I’d be all over some of these things. As expected, there were the usual number of nopes and whys and WTFs to keep me entertained.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
Amish-meets-chastity-belt chic, your time has come!
Truth be told, I think the jumpsuite is beautiful, but the pose… Is she lifting a leg? In a parking lot?
I’m not typically into dropped crotches, but this is super cute! By EUGfashion
Clown chic is not a thing
I’m not going to lie. I kind of wish they were googly eyes.
Couples that garbage pick together, stick together.
Well, this is not going to help with my body issues
Medical marijuana is the only reasonable explanation.
Runway ready? More like run away ready.
Catsuit? Maybe if this is the cat you wish to resemble.
Q. What should I do with my grandma’s 1970s hand towels?
A. Not this.
October 11, 2018 at 8:26 am
You certainly brightened up my Thursday morning (which I should not spend twiddling away on the computer–but here I am). When I saw the garbage picking couple, I could only think of Dexies Midnight Runners and their video for Come On Eileen.
Thanks for distracting…I mean entertaining me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2018 at 9:29 am
How funny! I remember that video. You’re absolutely right. Very glad to brighten up your Thursday, and thank you. You have brightened up mine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2018 at 9:36 am
I’m laughing so hard, my ribs are hurting, Donna. This is the first Etsomnia post I’ve seen. Love the def, btw. Also, am sending this link to LOLSister (Land of Lincoln), who is also a Donna. Thanks for the Thursday ZOMG Funny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2018 at 10:21 am
Wow! Thank you for the rave review! Your first Etsomnia? You’ve got a lot of catching up to do…
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2018 at 10:00 am
Yup, you got me on a oh-hell-no on everything except the mommy-and-daughter one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2018 at 10:22 am
That one really is exceptional. I’d look like a circus tent, but those two wear them well!
LikeLike
October 11, 2018 at 12:50 pm
I like the look of some of the more tailored jumpsuits but I can never get past the thought of how much hassle it is to go for a pee wearing one of these things. It’s why I gave up dungarees years ago.
LikeLike