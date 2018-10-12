(Dis)Patchwork

I never expected to apply the term beautiful to something involving LEGOs, but here we are. This is the project called Dispatchwork, a series of cheerful, colorful LEGO “repairs” by Berliner Jan Vormann. From a short distance, they look like colored sprinkles, and up close, they look like art. Vormann travels the world, patching crumbling masonry, sidewalks, and even streets with the familiar blocks, creating sweet little surprises in otherwise depressing places. Though I haven’t seen most of these particular shapes and colors before, he insists they are in fact LEGO brand. The blocks have come a long way since I was a kid!

There’s a wonderful interactive world map with little LEGO pins in each of his locations, and you can zoom in and out and see photos of the patches. Since the listed locations range from the very specific (“92 Khak St, Sulaymaniyah, Amnasuraka, Irak”) to the very vague (“Somewhere in Auckland”), I’d love to pick a city with multiple sites and do a treasure hunt to find the installations. Vormann also encourages people to make LEGO Dispatchwork repairs of their own.

You follow the artist on his website, and you can check out Dispatchwork on the project website and on Instagram.