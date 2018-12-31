My 2019 Bucket List

I have no plans to kick any buckets any time soon, but I thought a bucket list of things I’d like to do in 2019 was more attainable (and less unpleasant) than a list of resolutions. Yes, I’m still planning on working on all those resolution-type-things (lose weight, put away more money, exercise more, etc.). I’m just not setting myself up for disappointment by making them an official thing. So rather than a list of things I’m supposed to do, here is a list of things I want to do.

None of them are too serious. Sure, some of them may sound a bit like resolutions, but I’m pretty sure they’d each make me feel happier in one way or another, and that feeling is my reward.

Cook more for my friends. Get the contractor to finish our inside projects so we can adopt that Maine Coon we’ve had our eye on for months. Give curry another chance. Firm up the retirement plan. Give more to charity. Brush up on my French. Get our home office (currently full of boxes and extra art) back in working order. Give more care to the actual writing of my posts. Learn to really sew. See more movies in the movie theater. Get my real estate license. Make some of the recipes I’ve saved from magazines. Find more costume opportunities with the besties. Make a dent in the shelf full of hardcover books waiting to be read.

What’s on your to do list for 2019?