My 2019 Bucket List

I have no plans to kick any buckets any time soon, but I thought a bucket list of things I’d like to do in 2019 was more attainable (and less unpleasant) than a list of resolutions. Yes, I’m still planning on working on all those resolution-type-things (lose weight, put away more money, exercise more, etc.). I’m just not setting myself up for disappointment by making them an official thing. So rather than a list of things I’m supposed to do, here is a list of things I want to do.
None of them are too serious. Sure, some of them may sound a bit like resolutions, but I’m pretty sure they’d each make me feel happier in one way or another, and that feeling is my reward.
- Cook more for my friends.
- Get the contractor to finish our inside projects so we can adopt that Maine Coon we’ve had our eye on for months.
- Give curry another chance.
- Firm up the retirement plan.
- Give more to charity.
- Brush up on my French.
- Get our home office (currently full of boxes and extra art) back in working order.
- Give more care to the actual writing of my posts.
- Learn to really sew.
- See more movies in the movie theater.
- Get my real estate license.
- Make some of the recipes I’ve saved from magazines.
- Find more costume opportunities with the besties.
- Make a dent in the shelf full of hardcover books waiting to be read.
What’s on your to do list for 2019?