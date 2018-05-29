My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Paris Rooftops

by 3 Comments

Evgeny Lushpin

Russian artist Evgeny Lushpin is known around the world for his gorgeous paintings. His phenomenal use of light and darkness has a remarkable power to evoke the atmosphere of his subjects. After painting many of the world’s most picturesque cities, Lushpin turned all that talent toward the place I believe is the most beautiful city in the world, Paris. His paintings of my favorite place feel right to me, just like I remember the City of Light feeling.

Lushpin’s selection of Paris scenes feels particularly intimate. They feel more like personal photos than paintings, and it’s clear the artist feels the same fondness for the city that I do.

You can follow Lushpin on his website.

All images property of Evgeny Lushpin.

lushpin 1

lushpin 2

lushpin 3

lushpin 4

lushpin 5

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Paris Rooftops

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 29, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Oh my! He is good. I keep seeing Peter Pan or Mary Popping.

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    May 29, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Photo realistic. Extremely beautiful. It is hard to pick just one but I love the dusting of snow.

    Like

    Reply
  3. roberta m
    May 29, 2018 at 8:36 am

    These are stunning! Love looking at them again and again.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s