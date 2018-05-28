Poppies for Remembrance

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below. “We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields. “Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.” –In Flanders Fields by Maj. John M. McCrae, 1915

Although Memorial Day always feels like the real start of summer, the actual meaning behind the day is very different.

In D.C. on the National Mall aside the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, a temporary wall featuring 645,000 red poppies will be displayed in honor of Memorial Day. The flowers symbolize the 645,000 Americans who have lost their lives defending this country since World War I.

To all those who have fought, and to the families who have lost soldiers, I thank you for your service.