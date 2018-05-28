Poppies for Remembrance

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
“We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
“Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.”
–In Flanders Fields by Maj. John M. McCrae, 1915
Although Memorial Day always feels like the real start of summer, the actual meaning behind the day is very different.
In D.C. on the National Mall aside the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, a temporary wall featuring 645,000 red poppies will be displayed in honor of Memorial Day. The flowers symbolize the 645,000 Americans who have lost their lives defending this country since World War I.
To all those who have fought, and to the families who have lost soldiers, I thank you for your service.