My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

A Brooklyn Icon

by 3 Comments

fruin

Tom Fruin

Of all the landmarks Beloved and I adore in Brooklyn – and there are a lot – the Tom Fruin stained glass watertower reigns supreme. The watertower sculpture is made of reclaimed steel and more than 1,000 pieces of colored plexiglass. Mounted on top of a building near the Brooklyn Bridge in 2012, the sculpture can be seen from the Belt Parkway (we all spend a lot of time on the Belt) and from lower Manhattan. As gorgeous as it is when the sun passes through it during the day, at night, the piece is lit from within, and turns ino a “beacon of light,” meant as a tribute to the multi-cultural vibrancy of Brooklyn.

Fruin has also worked on other colored plexiglass sculptures around New York, including his Kolonihavehus, which was shown outside the Royal Danish Library and at Brooklyn Bridge Park as part of the 2014 DUMBO Arts Festival.

You can follow the very talented Tom Fruin on his website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “A Brooklyn Icon

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    May 27, 2018 at 6:49 am

    I totally enjoyed all of it but the “Four Seasons” was outstanding. Talk about thinking outside the box this artist really does.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 27, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Beautiful pieces. I like stained glass anyway so stained glass on this scale and operating in three dimensions is pretty spectacular.

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    May 27, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Really s be pretty at night.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s