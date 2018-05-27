A Brooklyn Icon

Of all the landmarks Beloved and I adore in Brooklyn – and there are a lot – the Tom Fruin stained glass watertower reigns supreme. The watertower sculpture is made of reclaimed steel and more than 1,000 pieces of colored plexiglass. Mounted on top of a building near the Brooklyn Bridge in 2012, the sculpture can be seen from the Belt Parkway (we all spend a lot of time on the Belt) and from lower Manhattan. As gorgeous as it is when the sun passes through it during the day, at night, the piece is lit from within, and turns ino a “beacon of light,” meant as a tribute to the multi-cultural vibrancy of Brooklyn.

Fruin has also worked on other colored plexiglass sculptures around New York, including his Kolonihavehus, which was shown outside the Royal Danish Library and at Brooklyn Bridge Park as part of the 2014 DUMBO Arts Festival.

You can follow the very talented Tom Fruin on his website and on Instagram.