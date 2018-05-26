(The short posts continue while we whoop it up in Fire Island. Hope you’re having a fun weekend, too!)

My beloved Pentatonix has done it again! Okay, yes, it’s not a new song or a new video, but it’s new to me! The lyrics are written from the perspective of someone who has a hard time forming romantic attachments, yet still longs for a “can’t sleep love.” The video does a fascinating job of graphically illustrating the concept of emotional unavailability, showing the singers as distinct from their surroundings, while their romantic partners are literally painted as part of the scenery. Very clever!

Hope you enjoy it as much as I did!