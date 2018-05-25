My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Love Your Hat!

by

Andrew M. Snyder

Today, we’re heading out to Fire Island (!), so this morning’s post is going to be short but sweet.

I first saw the nutty-looking bird above on the Enchanting Nature Facebook feed. It’s an Amazonian Royal Flycatcher, and after watching the short video on their page, I had to know more.

I learned that Amazonian Royal Flycatchers are woodland birds found throughout most of the Amazon basin in Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia, Ecuador, Guiana, Peru, and Venezuela. I’m happier just knowing there are creatures this hilarious and amazing in the world! And miraculously, this glorious little overdresser still has fairly healthy population numbers, so they’ll hopefully be around for a long time to come.

It’s hard to believe that this is not a Jim Henson creation. Hooray for diverse nature!



Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

