Etsomnia™ 184: Marie Antoinette

Marie Antoinette monkey doll. Only on Etsy. (I hope.)

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Last week’s royal wedding put me in the mood for over-the-top fabulousness, so I picked a theme for today’s Etsomnia™ befitting royalty, Marie Antoinette!

Her look was definitely instantly recognizable and has inspired a lot of creative ideas, though it also seems to be an excuse for Etsy sellers to run roughshod over good taste. 17th Century French style was plenty fussy and over the top, but some sellers took that concept way too far. And some of the items Etsy makers are characterizing as inspired by M.A. are a real stretch. Marie Antoinette’s unflattering nickname in the French Court was Madame Deficit. Seeing the prices of some of these item, I am beginning to understand why.

marie 1

I need you to help me come up with the justification for my owning these glorious shoes. By HexHeartHollow, who could become a very expensive habit.

Glitter and Diane Wiest do not a Queen of France make

On the bright side, at least the birds seem to like it.

Let me eat cake! By marionsvintagebakery

I know I’m going to get comments about how animals don’t need costumes, but this just cracked me up! By myknitt

“Assemblage art” seems like one of those exciting terms I really need to spend more time exploring…

Pass me a hand fan, I feel a case of the vapors coming on! By RachelKerbyCouture

I think somebody is getting their cultural references crossed

With a face like that, I can see why they beheaded her.

OMG, so yummy! By TheHouseOfTiny, where I long to live.

I am 100% certain that M.A. would have thrown this mess a ton of shade.

It’s familiar, but I’m just not getting French royalty.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 184: Marie Antoinette

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 24, 2018 at 7:17 am

    The shoes are pretty nice. Maybe made really small for a tree decoration at Christmas .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 24, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    I am pretty convinced that many of these Etsy makers have only the merest acquaintance with the interior of a history book. How does one end up with 1980s hobo inspired by the courtiers of Versaille? I have always thought bustles would be good for me so that I could try to pretend my fat arse was just part of my fashion padding but then I would have to accept being corseted and that is never going to happen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      May 24, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      When I had a waist, I was good in a bustle. Now, I look more like I am doing an impression of Queen Victoria. Also, I have, on occasion, told people I am cheap, so I grew my own panniers. I really enjoy their blank looks…

      Like

      Reply

