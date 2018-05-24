Etsomnia™ 184: Marie Antoinette

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Last week’s royal wedding put me in the mood for over-the-top fabulousness, so I picked a theme for today’s Etsomnia™ befitting royalty, Marie Antoinette!

Her look was definitely instantly recognizable and has inspired a lot of creative ideas, though it also seems to be an excuse for Etsy sellers to run roughshod over good taste. 17th Century French style was plenty fussy and over the top, but some sellers took that concept way too far. And some of the items Etsy makers are characterizing as inspired by M.A. are a real stretch. Marie Antoinette’s unflattering nickname in the French Court was Madame Deficit. Seeing the prices of some of these item, I am beginning to understand why.

