First Monday in May

The Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is by far the largest and most famous (infamous?) event on the New York fashion calendar. It’s the one occasion when super-fashionistas get to wear their weirdest, most outrageous outfits without looking like aliens or idiots. You know those crazy avant garde fashions that stride the runways, causing us all to wonder “where would you ever wear that?” The answer is the Met Gala. And all that nutty fabulousness gets focused on a theme. The 2018 theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, so you know that the glitteratti turned it out!

The Gala is held on the first Monday in May every year since 1948 to raise money for the Met’s Costume Institute. The fête is attended by the upper echelon of New York’s high society, as well as leading luminaries from the arenas of fashion, film, music and art. The guest list is as impressive as the fashion.

There was a lot to love this year, so there are a LOT of pictures below. Couldn’t help myself. If you’d rather just see the highlights, Vogue produced the music video below with a few of their faves.

8 thoughts on “First Monday in May

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 23, 2018 at 6:53 am

    Interesting choice of theme. It certainly allows for lots of theatricality and embellishment.

  2. bcparkison
    May 23, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Think of what the money put into this outrageous fashions could do if put to something better.

  3. K.M. Sutton
    May 23, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    I have yet to see the exhibit but I am certainly intrigued by the concept, especially since it isn’t just at the Met but also the cloisters. ❤

