Faith in the Muses

Iconic photographer Rodney Smith’s work beautifully straddles the worlds of surrealism and fashion. Featured by the likes of TIME, Cosmopolitan, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times, Smith’s photos have been seen by millions, which was especially brave since much of his photography was an exploration of his most intimate feelings.

“I put my life on the line for photography and it returned the effort with abundance.”

Much of his work seems to have hidden deeper meanings, like a joke I don’t quite get. But rather than making me feel left out, they draw me in and make me want to know more. It may be that I’m overthinking it.

“I do not have any preconceived or preordained ideas. The location is the key in which I compose in. Once I find the location, everything sort of falls into place for me. It’s the location that drives all the pictures. One of the things that is interesting is that though my pictures seem so composed, they are extremely spontaneous. 95% of the pictures I take, I didn’t even know I was going to take them a few minutes before.”

I admire his faith in his process. When I’m doing something creative, I usually plan the hell out of it, then I let go and let things happen the way they will. Smith just trusted his muses, and his results were nothing short of spectacular.

You can see all of Smith’s thought-provoking work on his website and on Facebook.

All images property of the estate of Rodney Smith.