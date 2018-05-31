My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 185: Mid-Century Madness

by 11 Comments

Hammer pants, the early years.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Though I adore it, mid-century modern design has always kind of confused me. Though the post-WWII era of the 1950s was fraught with problems, in spite of the painful things that were going on in the world, the design of the era was almost aggressively joyful and upbeat. Sure, it saw the birth of dropped ceilings and engineered wood paneling, but the furniture and art design was really sleek and mostly adorable. They weren’t all winners, but I confess I had a hard time finding things I didn’t love.

mid 1

This painting by MidCenturyMaude is perfect to set the tone for today’s theme!

Mid-century bars are some of my favorites, and AtomicPad will custom make one just for you!

Ugly clowns were a big thing in the ’50s and ’60s. That explains a lot, actually.

This super-stylish bird feeder by MidCenturyWoodShop is just perfect!

How many generations of shins have been bruised by this stylish-but-impractical sofa?

Cultural appropriation was all the rage

If I had a spot for this hair salon chair sold by FawnAndFervor, I’d buy it in a New York minute!

The listing says “Don’t wait! There’s only one of these!” That first made me laugh, then made me go “whew!”

I am positively obsessed with this room divider/shelving unit by NathanHunterDesign.

I get that you’re finally cleaning out the garage, but listing these as a $200 “matched set of mid-century modern chairs” is a bit of a reach.

We had crap like this when I was a child. I think my mom thought they were cute, but they always bummed me out.

How fantastic are these wall decals by OffTheWallExpression?

Is it just me, or does this sailor elephant (why?) look like a real asshole?

This is perfect if you’re redecorating and the style you’re going for is early birth control.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 185: Mid-Century Madness

Leave a comment

  1. suzlearnsfrench
    May 31, 2018 at 6:15 am

    I love mid century. The couch and the shelf are my favorites. Nice post!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Robin @ Imperial Crochet
    May 31, 2018 at 7:11 am

    I gotta agree with you about that elephant.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    May 31, 2018 at 7:51 am

    $200. matched set? I better find some webbing and get to work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. roberta m
    May 31, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Love the intro painting! And the design of the divider looks very familiar—I sure didn’t appreciate it when I was a kid like I do now!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 31, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    I love a lot of mid-century furniture, art, and textile design but there is also a lot of stuff I am glad was lost in the mists of time – or at least I thought it was lost but apparently it is listed on Etsy. My basement has the wood panelling and dropped ceiling. At some point I will get around to dragging it into the 21st century because those are retro features I don’t wish to maintain.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. blueribbonfair
    May 31, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    We had those style of lawn chairs and I have to say those lasted forever and were comfortable to me growing up anyway.

    Like

    Reply

