Etsomnia™ 185: Mid-Century Madness

Hammer pants, the early years.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Though I adore it, mid-century modern design has always kind of confused me. Though the of the 1950s was fraught with post-WWII era , in spite of the problems that were painful things , the design of the era was almost aggressively going on in the world and joyful . Sure, it saw the birth of upbeat and dropped ceilings , but the engineered wood paneling and furniture design was really art and mostly sleek . They weren’t all adorable , but I confess I had a hard time finding things I didn’t love. winners
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
This painting by
MidCenturyMaude is perfect to set the tone for today’s theme!
Mid-century bars are some of my favorites, and
AtomicPad will custom make one just for you!
Ugly clowns were a big thing in the ’50s and ’60s. That explains a lot, actually.
How many generations of shins have been bruised by this stylish-but-impractical sofa?
If I had a spot for this hair salon chair sold by
FawnAndFervor, I’d buy it in a New York minute!
The listing says “Don’t wait! There’s only one of these!” That first made me laugh, then made me go “whew!”
I get that you’re finally cleaning out the garage, but listing these as a $200 “matched set of mid-century modern chairs” is a bit of a reach.
We had crap like this when I was a child. I think my mom thought they were cute, but they always bummed me out.
Is it just me, or does this sailor elephant (why?) look like a real asshole?
This is perfect if you’re redecorating and the style you’re going for is early birth control.
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Art, Design, Etsomnia™, Humor, Shopping | Tags: Etsomnia, etsy, funny, humor, interior design, mid-century modern, Postaday, retro, vintage | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
May 31, 2018 at 6:15 am
I love mid century. The couch and the shelf are my favorites. Nice post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 7:24 am
Thank you! It’s all so gorgeous, it makes me want to redecorate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 7:11 am
I gotta agree with you about that elephant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 7:25 am
Hahaha! He’s got resting jerk face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 7:51 am
$200. matched set? I better find some webbing and get to work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 8:01 am
An excellent plan!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 9:36 am
Love the intro painting! And the design of the divider looks very familiar—I sure didn’t appreciate it when I was a kid like I do now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 4:47 pm
I’m sure the same could be said of me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 12:08 pm
I love a lot of mid-century furniture, art, and textile design but there is also a lot of stuff I am glad was lost in the mists of time – or at least I thought it was lost but apparently it is listed on Etsy. My basement has the wood panelling and dropped ceiling. At some point I will get around to dragging it into the 21st century because those are retro features I don’t wish to maintain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 4:51 pm
Every era has its design flaws. Drop ceilings and paneling would certainly get my bote
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 31, 2018 at 3:04 pm
We had those style of lawn chairs and I have to say those lasted forever and were comfortable to me growing up anyway.
LikeLike