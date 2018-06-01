Petite Pot Posse

Does size matter?In the wide open spaces of Washington State, some very unusual-sized pottery is created by a pretty usual-sized man. Jon Alameda of Alameda Pottery creates the most appealing teeny tiny ceramics I’ve ever seen. And I’m not the only one who finds them desirable. The tiny lovelies sell out so quickly, Alameda Pottery actually started offering a subscription service they call the “Pot Posse,” which guarantees members one new hand-selected pot per month. I admit it. I’m tempted. Beloved can’t complain we don’t have room for these wee wonderfuls…

Alameda grew up in Hawaii, then moved to the equally naturally-beautiful Pacific Northwest. He found himself inspired by all the the wonderful nature which surrounded him. Not only does his love of the great outdoors inform his art, it also inspires the locations where he does his work.

“In response to his love of nature, Jon created his own small portable pottery wheel to take out on location to create pieces outside in the open air, otherwise know as Plein Air Pottery.”

You can see all of Alameda’s adorable work on the AP website, and on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and tumblr.

All images property of Jon Alameda/Alameda Pottery.