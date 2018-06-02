My OBT

When I saw the quote above, it suited me right down to the ground. I want a tshirt that says that. Or maybe a sandwich board. Scratch that. Make it a billboard.

I would not typically profile a company that makes only one thing, and Letterfolk is just that. True, they make only traditional letter boards (“Yesterday’s letter board for today’s home”), but don’t let their analog product fool you. The marketing wizards at Letterfolk invited customers to share the ways they use their boards to communicate IRL in this digital age. The company has been posting the customer pics on their Instagram, and the images are nothing short of brilliant!

You can get your own letter board on Etsy, and you can follow Letterfolk on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on "Letterfolk

Leave a comment

  Laura (PA Pict)
    June 2, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Ha ha! These made me smile. I could so relate to the adulthood one and the one about needing people to stop living in the gleaned house. You know my kids would just write movie quotations and insults all over the board if I owned one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  loisajay
    June 2, 2018 at 7:07 am

    It's me, Meowgaret? Oh, I love that!! So does my cat…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  GettingrealwithPTSD
    June 2, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Reblogged this on GettingrealwithPTSD and commented:
    Some funny, and some quite profound. Enjoy!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  bcparkison
    June 2, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I have thought often of getting one of these for my DnL. Yes….I need to do that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Manja Mexi Movie
    June 2, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Great. I love many of these, especially about chocolate, daughters and cleaning. 😀 And the last one is sweet too. Thanks for these!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

