When I saw the quote above, it suited me right down to the ground. I want a tshirt that says that. Or maybe a sandwich board. Scratch that. Make it a billboard.

I would not typically profile a company that makes only one thing, and Letterfolk is just that. True, they make only traditional letter boards (“Yesterday’s letter board for today’s home”), but don’t let their analog product fool you. The marketing wizards at Letterfolk invited customers to share the ways they use their boards to communicate IRL in this digital age. The company has been posting the customer pics on their Instagram, and the images are nothing short of brilliant!

You can get your own letter board on Etsy, and you can follow Letterfolk on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.