When I saw the quote above, it suited me right down to the ground. I want a tshirt that says that. Or maybe a sandwich board. Scratch that. Make it a billboard.
I would not typically profile a company that makes only one thing, and Letterfolk is just that. True, they make only traditional letter boards (“Yesterday’s letter board for today’s home”), but don’t let their analog product fool you. The marketing wizards at Letterfolk invited customers to share the ways they use their boards to communicate IRL in this digital age. The company has been posting the customer pics on their Instagram, and the images are nothing short of brilliant!
You can get your own letter board on Etsy, and you can follow Letterfolk on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.
Ha ha! These made me smile. I could so relate to the adulthood one and the one about needing people to stop living in the gleaned house. You know my kids would just write movie quotations and insults all over the board if I owned one.
Hahaha. I love your family!
It’s me, Meowgaret? Oh, I love that!! So does my cat…..
That one made me hoot!
Reblogged this on GettingrealwithPTSD and commented:
Some funny, and some quite profound. Enjoy!
I have thought often of getting one of these for my DnL. Yes….I need to do that.
It’s such a fun idea. We are considering putting one in the shared summer house!
Great. I love many of these, especially about chocolate, daughters and cleaning. 😀 And the last one is sweet too. Thanks for these!
That chocolate one is genius!
