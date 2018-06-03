The Colorful Table

While most of us think of wooden or metal tables when considering dining or kitchen tables, I recently saw a home design show that featured a black, white, and grey kitchen with a teal dining table. It was absolutely phenomenal, and it struck me as a really interesting, unexpected way to incorporate color. It sent me hunting for impactful, brightly-colored dining tables, and the results of my search were so much fun, I thought they were worthy of a share.

I don’t have anything particularly profound to say except that I love color, and I am always happy to find a new way of adding it to interior design. All the tables below are from Etsy, because that’s where I find most of my most treasured, unconventional pieces these days (plus I figured I owed the site some love after all the abuse I periodically heap upon it). Hope you enjoy the beautiful tables!