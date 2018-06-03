The Colorful Table

This fantastic mod table by THEYOUNGPRETENDER would look right at home in Austin Powers’ eat-in kitchen (not a double entendre…)
While most of us think of wooden or metal tables when considering dining or kitchen tables, I recently saw a home design show that featured a black, white, and grey kitchen with a teal dining table. It was absolutely phenomenal, and it struck me as a really interesting, unexpected way to incorporate color. It sent me hunting for impactful, brightly-colored dining tables, and the results of my search were so much fun, I thought they were worthy of a share.
I don’t have anything particularly profound to say except that I love color, and I am always happy to find a new way of adding it to interior design. All the tables below are from Etsy, because that’s where I find most of my most treasured, unconventional pieces these days (plus I figured I owed the site some love after all the abuse I periodically heap upon it). Hope you enjoy the beautiful tables!
This table by Kasparo features a river of colored resin, one glass waterfall leg, and built-in LED lighting!
Most people wouldn’t think of this table by
moderncre8ve to be much of a pop of color, but considering how sparingly I use white, I think it could really stand out.
I adore the multi-colored wonderfulness of this Trashstudio table made from reclaimed doors!
This abstract oil painting table by DineArts is almost too pretty to use!
The touches of mint green on this table by EzekielandStearns are so unexpected and appetizing!
Though they look reclaimed, RefineRustic hand-makes these one-of-a-kind table legs from 11-gauge steel!
Lucite is great when you’re dealing with small spaces because it takes up so much less visual space. By CrashGalleryWPB
Just because it’s rustic, doesn’t mean it can’t be peacock-colored! By jwac123
I’ve never seen a mosaic made of painted cut wood pieces before, but I love it! By MaysHill
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
June 3, 2018 at 6:24 am
I love the wooden table with the resin insert. That’s very cool. I also like the one with the red industrial legs.
June 3, 2018 at 6:25 am
I am now a fan of lucite! Enjoyed seeing all these examples–something for everyone.
