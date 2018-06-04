The Tour Bus Cartoonist

“Doing a thing where I draw a cartoon every day for 365 days, against all good sense.”

Brooklyn-based Virginia native Tommy Siegel is a busy, busy guy. He self-describes as a singer/songwriter, guitarist/bassist, producer and sometimes-cartoonist, but it’s his cartoons I want to explore today. I first spotted his work on a good friend’s Facebook wall, and I just about fell down laughing. Siegel plays with a few different indie bands, so while he cools his heels on various tour buses, he takes cartoon requests from fans and tweets the results back to them, creating a constant back-and-forth dialogue. His first collection of cartoons appear in his 2014 book Van Doodles, Volume 1.

In case you’re interested in checking out his music, he plays with Drunken Sufis, Obiwan Coyote, Jukebox the Ghost, and Narc Twain, which dystopian pop band he actually founded. I tried wading through his music pages, but I kept getting stuck on sentences like the one below, so I eventually gave up.

“He is currently finishing a solo record of McCartney-inspired bedroom pop.”

You can follow the adventures of the very funny Siegel on his website, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can also buy his cartoon merch on Etsy.

All images property of Tommy Siegel/Van Doodles.