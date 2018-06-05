My OBT

Handsome Devils

It is unusual to find such sensitive, sensual painted portraits of men, so when I came across the gorgeous work by Alessandro Tomassetti, I was absolutely delighted! The painter’s exploration of atypical expressions of masculinity are both intriguing and impressive. I am especially interested in his classical-seeming techniques as applied to very modern-looking male subjects.

Tomassetti says he was most inspired by the Italian Masters of the Baroque and Renaissance eras, including Caravaggio and Bernini, whose work he studied at McMaster University. Though he began his career in Hollywood as a computer animator, the artist disliked the creative restrictions of the work, so he went back to school to pursue fashion design. Tomassetti started his own menswear label, Filius, and launched a concept store called All Purpose. It was during this period that he started to be interested in making art featuring the male form.

“Around the time I started painting, it became clear that my favorite artists throughout history had painted males but my favorite contemporary figurative artists mostly focused on female subjects. Contemporary male portraits still seem reserved for “important” men, that is, conventionally powerful men.”

Tomassetti’s uncertain immigration status resulted in his relocation to Barcelona where he began to pursue painting in earnest.

You can see all of Tomassetti’s moving work on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of Alessandro Tomassetti.

 

8 thoughts on “Handsome Devils

  1. Michele
    June 5, 2018 at 6:29 am

    You should check out Daniel Colby ‘s paintings. http://www.danielcolby.com/news.html
    Of course I am bias. The portrait of the old man in the sea captain’s hat is my father.

  2. bcparkison
    June 5, 2018 at 7:32 am

    They almost look like photos.

  3. janhaltn
    June 5, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Some of those look more like photographs that painting. love all of them Hal

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 5, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Stunning portraits. I love the compositions and the handling of light. I can definitely see the Caravaggio influence in the latter.

