Food and Gratitude

Haneefah Adam, A.K.A. Muslimahanie, has a lot going on. Not only is she a Nigerian artist, fashion and food enthusiast, and lifestyle blogger, she’s also an obstetrician. How does she find the time for so much awesomeness?

“I have been using mixed media which involves plants or food to make art for over two years now. I remember when I started with maize and beans, Oh what glorious memories…”

Adam’s awareness of her good fortune is very much a part of her work. She brings her readers’ attention to the plight of world communities that have to struggle for clean water and enough food and adequate medical care, and Adams regularly expresses gratitude for her ability to find time for leisure activities like blogging. I find her wonderful art really uplifting, and it helps me keep my own relatively minor worries in perspective.

You can follow Muslimahanie on her Instagram.