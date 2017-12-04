Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you one of the best covers I’ve ever heard (and you know I listen to a LOT of covers!). This is the mindblowing “U Can’t Touch This” by jazz singer Aubrey Logan, and I predict that even if this isn’t your kind of music, you’re going to love it. The arrangement, the performances, and the video editing are so impossibly tight, I had to watch it three times in a row before I could get my head around it. In addition to her charming, mic-drop-worthy vocals, Logan also plays trombone, and manages to be equally fascinating doing both. No small feat, believe me!

And as if that wasn’t enough talent for one person, Logan also writes some amazing, toe-tapping, booty-shaking music. Her latest album, Impossible, dropped in September this year, and while it’s not exactly taking the charts by storm, her solid fan base is understandably delighted with it.

Logan is perhaps best known for her appearances as a featured singer with the ever-popular Postmodern Jukebox. She was also passed over on American Idol for being “too jazzy.” (Pause for eye roll.) Dopes.

I’m actually a little annoyed that I didn’t discover this amazing singer sooner! I know what I’m going to be listening to today…

You can follow this amazing spifire of a singer on her website and on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Here comes the goods!