Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you one of the best covers I’ve ever heard (and you know I listen to a LOT of covers!). This is the mindblowing “U Can’t Touch This” by jazz singer Aubrey Logan, and I predict that even if this isn’t your kind of music, you’re going to love it. The arrangement, the performances, and the video editing are so impossibly tight, I had to watch it three times in a row before I could get my head around it. In addition to her charming, mic-drop-worthy vocals, Logan also plays trombone, and manages to be equally fascinating doing both. No small feat, believe me!
And as if that wasn’t enough talent for one person, Logan also writes some amazing, toe-tapping, booty-shaking music. Her latest album, Impossible, dropped in September this year, and while it’s not exactly taking the charts by storm, her solid fan base is understandably delighted with it.
Logan is perhaps best known for her appearances as a featured singer with the ever-popular Postmodern Jukebox. She was also passed over on American Idol for being “too jazzy.” (Pause for eye roll.) Dopes.
I’m actually a little annoyed that I didn’t discover this amazing singer sooner! I know what I’m going to be listening to today…
You can follow this amazing spifire of a singer on her website and on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Here comes the goods!
December 4, 2017 at 8:17 am
I think I’m in love with the b-boppin’ scattin’ jazz singer with the trombone.
December 4, 2017 at 8:58 am
Me, too. She’s fantastic!
December 4, 2017 at 8:53 am
So clever. Her syncopation and scatting are immaculate.
December 4, 2017 at 8:58 am
Immaculate is exactly the right word!
December 4, 2017 at 9:37 am
I’m not a big fan of jazz, but I sure liked the surprise of hearing such a jazzy version of U Can’t Touch This…who would have ever thought that possible? Her Pistol song was a lot of fun too.
December 4, 2017 at 9:56 am
I love how tight everything is. She’s an exceptional musician.
December 4, 2017 at 10:04 am
Exceptional, indeed! Absolutely fantastic. (What even is “too jazzy?” Seriously?)
December 4, 2017 at 10:10 am
People are so stupid. Impossible indeed!
December 4, 2017 at 10:36 am
What an amazing musician! ❤
December 4, 2017 at 11:58 am
She truly is!
December 4, 2017 at 11:29 am
Thank you for this, I had never heard of her before. What a voice ! A real find, now I know what I want for Xmas.
December 4, 2017 at 11:59 am
I was so disappointed to discover her tour had already been and gone. Would love to see her in person!
