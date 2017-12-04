My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

U Can’t Touch This

by 12 Comments

logan

Photo: Sheldon Botler Photography

Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you one of the best covers I’ve ever heard (and you know I listen to a LOT of covers!). This is the mindblowing “U Can’t Touch This” by jazz singer Aubrey Logan, and I predict that even if this isn’t your kind of music, you’re going to love it. The arrangement, the performances, and the video editing are so impossibly tight, I had to watch it three times in a row before I could get my head around it. In addition to her charming, mic-drop-worthy vocals, Logan also plays trombone, and manages to be equally fascinating doing both. No small feat, believe me!

And as if that wasn’t enough talent for one person, Logan also writes some amazing, toe-tapping, booty-shaking music. Her latest album, Impossible, dropped in September this year, and while it’s not exactly taking the charts by storm, her solid fan base is understandably delighted with it.

Logan is perhaps best known for her appearances as a featured singer with the ever-popular Postmodern Jukebox. She was also passed over on American Idol for being “too jazzy.” (Pause for eye roll.) Dopes.

I’m actually a little annoyed that I didn’t discover this amazing singer sooner! I know what I’m going to be listening to today…

You can follow this amazing spifire of a singer on her website and on YouTubeFacebook, and Instagram.

Here comes the goods!

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “U Can’t Touch This

Leave a comment

  1. Joseph E Bird
    December 4, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I think I’m in love with the b-boppin’ scattin’ jazz singer with the trombone.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 4, 2017 at 8:53 am

    So clever. Her syncopation and scatting are immaculate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Violet
    December 4, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I’m not a big fan of jazz, but I sure liked the surprise of hearing such a jazzy version of U Can’t Touch This…who would have ever thought that possible? Her Pistol song was a lot of fun too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Ellie
    December 4, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Exceptional, indeed! Absolutely fantastic. (What even is “too jazzy?” Seriously?)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. K.M. Sutton
    December 4, 2017 at 10:36 am

    What an amazing musician! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. henacynflin
    December 4, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Thank you for this, I had never heard of her before. What a voice ! A real find, now I know what I want for Xmas.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s