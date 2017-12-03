Embroidery By You

Today’s joyously beautiful thing was sent to me by my loyal reader Violet. Thanks for sending it along!

These are the gorgeous embroidery kits designed by children’s book illustrator Tamar Nahir-Yanai. A few years ago, Nahir-Yanai quit her graphic design job so she could illustrate children’s books. While pursuing that career, she opened an Etsy shop to sell some of her adorable illustrations as postcards and art prints. After receiving a number of requests for permission to turn her artworks into embroidery projects, the young artist decided to give the medium a try herself. Obviously, she fell in love with how her art took on new nuance when embroidered.

“I love seeing my art come to life in embroidery, and take great joy in seeing other embroiderers take my illustrations and make them into something uniquely of their own.”

All the items in her Etsy shop are very sweet and very reasonably-priced. I think they would be brilliant baby shower gifts. The beautiful illustrations are available as either kits – if you want the supplies included – or as patterns. They can be purchased in the Etsy shop TamarNY.

All images property of Tamar Nahir Yanai.