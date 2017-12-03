Embroidery By You

My OBT

Today’s joyously beautiful thing was sent to me by my loyal reader Violet. Thanks for sending it along!

These are the gorgeous embroidery kits designed by children’s book illustrator Tamar Nahir-Yanai. A few years ago, Nahir-Yanai quit her graphic design job so she could illustrate children’s books. While pursuing that career, she opened an Etsy shop to sell some of her adorable illustrations as postcards and art prints. After receiving a number of requests for permission to turn her artworks into embroidery projects, the young artist decided to give the medium a try herself. Obviously, she fell in love with how her art took on new nuance when embroidered.

“I love seeing my art come to life in embroidery, and take great joy in seeing other embroiderers take my illustrations and make them into something uniquely of their own.”

All the items in her Etsy shop are very sweet and very reasonably-priced. I think they would be brilliant baby shower gifts. The beautiful illustrations are available as either kits – if you want the supplies included – or as patterns. They can be purchased in the Etsy shop TamarNY.

  1. bcparkison
    December 3, 2017 at 9:06 am

    These are so sweet.I don’t do much hand work these days but I could have enjoyed doing this back in my day.

  2. janhaltn
    December 3, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I sent her an email. Her use of the word ‘kit’ has me worried. If she has finished products ready to be put on display, I am very interested. If she wants me to use thread and needle to create it, count me out. But they are beautiful . Hal

  3. Penny Wilson Writes
    December 3, 2017 at 10:08 am

    These are so sweet. I’ve always admired embroidery as an art from.

  4. Violet
    December 3, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    I didn’t know any of those things about Tamar, so this post was fun information to read. The last time I checked her Etsy shop (months ago) there was hardly anything in it, so I happily roared over there today and was astonished to find it filled with more adorable kits…merry christmas to ME! I purchased several of them, the mermaid and the girl with a deer being my favorites.

    FYI: If you’ve never done embroidery before, this the easiest possible kind to do. Even if you’ve never picked up a needle and thread before you’ll be able to manage it…you just stitch a straight line on top of a line printed on fabric. There are a few other super easy stitches you can use if you like (lazy daisy, bullion, etc) and these can be accomplished by reading the instructions or watching a quick youtube tutorial. Go ahead and try it without fear…embroidery can be as easy or as complicated as you want to make it. I’ve been stitching for 30 years and can do very complicated designs, but I love going back to the basics on a regular basis to de-stress.

