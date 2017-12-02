Geometric Portraits

Today, I’m pleased to bring to you the street installations by Belgian artist Stefaan De Croock, aka Strook. He creates his large-scale works using fragments of reclaimed paneling, old doors, and vintage furniture, and turns it into wood paintings of sorts. Strook doesn’t paint the wood he uses. Instead, he keeps the pieces’ existing remnants of paint and natural coloring. I love how he uses the wood’s original texture to give the impression of brushstrokes.

