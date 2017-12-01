My OBT

Maria Svarbova

Maria Svarbova is an incredibly disciplined photographer. Fascinated by the sterile, geometric aesthetic of old Socialist Era swimming pools in her native country of Slovakia, Svarbova used them as both location and inspiration for her fantastically regimented, retroesque photo series called Swimming Pool. The photographer is in control of all aspects of her shoots, from the perfect positioning of her models to the vintage-feeling colors and backgrounds to the impersonal lighting and spectacularly-arranged shadows and reflections.

“The figures are mid-movement, but there is no joyful playfulness to them. Frozen in the composition, the swimmers are as smooth and cold as the pools tiles…Despite the retro setting, the pictures somehow evoke a futuristic feeling as well, as if they were taken somewhere completely alien.”

But though her intent is to remove the joy from her photos, I find them incredibly compelling and not at all depressing. Their eerie perfection feels surreal, like weird scenes from a confusing-but-not-entirely-unpleasant dream. I absolutely love them! (But I know I’m something of an odd duck.)

You can look at all of Svarbova’s hypnotic photos on her website.

All images property of Maria Svarbova.

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    December 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I like them too. In fact I expected them to dive in and do their routine. My aunt was on a swim team like this in college .

  2. Ellie
    December 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

    They are mesmerizing, just as you describe them. The way she uses color is fantastic.

  3. Ellie P.
    December 1, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Very eerie, I do sense a kind of futuristic feel to them. Sterile.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 1, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I find these really pleasing to look at. First of all, I love to see bright red juxtaposed against shades of blue. I also love Busby Berkeley dance routines and these images make me think of those geometric and symmetrical patterns formed out of human bodies.

