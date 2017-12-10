Into the Teeny Tiny

Miniatures have long been acknowledged as an art form in Japanese culture. From bonsai to electronics, there is a long, deep tradition of smaller-is-better. But young mother and artist Kiyomi is giving new life to the tradition with her miniaturized vintage scenes.

Kiyomi gets up at 4 AM to give her enough time to create her mini masterpieces before her two children rise and take over her day. How’s that for dedication? She takes her inspiration from the 18th and 19th centuries, and her designs are so stunning and accurate, they’ve even been acknowledged by Architectural Digest!

“It might be too late to deck up your childhood dollhouse from ages ago—but this artist’s wide array of miniatures should certainly make every furniture reference list — and act as inspiration to bring in some vintage Victorian to your home. Who would have thought that dollhouses could inspire your home decor!” -Architectural Digest India

You can check out all of Kiyomi’s beautiful pieces her website and on Instagram.

All images property of Kiyomi /@chiisanashiawase2015.