Light, Wisdom, and Divine Inspiration

Though we are not Jewish, Beloved and I have long talked about getting ourselves a Menorah. We love the design and the tradition and the symbolism, and we’ve spent enough time in Jewish households that we feel like it’s part of our tradition, too. Since Hanukkah officially begins tomorrow evening, I thought it was a good time to share with you some of the lovely, creative, unexpected Menorah designs I’ve come across in my travels.

I wish everyone a Gut Yontiff!