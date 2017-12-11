My OBT

Though we are not Jewish, Beloved and I have long talked about getting ourselves a Menorah. We love the design and the tradition and the symbolism, and we’ve spent enough time in Jewish households that we feel like it’s part of our tradition, too. Since Hanukkah officially begins tomorrow evening, I thought it was a good time to share with you some of the lovely, creative, unexpected Menorah designs I’ve come across in my travels.

I wish everyone a Gut Yontiff!

By Nelles, of course!

By Paula Greif sold by The Jewish Museum

Acme Animal for the Jewish Museum Shop

Vintage David Palumbo sold by GregSmithModern

“Nosh” by Modern Mensch

Metal and enamel by Dorit Klein sold by BoazArtJudaica

Another beauty by Nelles

By Michael Dreeben sold by The Jewish Museum

2 thoughts on “Light, Wisdom, and Divine Inspiration

  1. bcparkison
    December 11, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Glad I don’t have to choose. All are very artistic and pretty and probably more appropriate than any thing we do.

  2. IreneDesign2011
    December 11, 2017 at 7:17 am

    There are several nice ones, but I like the one as a tree mostly, it is really beautiful Donna 😀

