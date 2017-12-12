On the Fritz

These are the charming illustrations by Sweden-born, London-based graphic designer/animator Linn Fritz. After spotting the image above, I was happy to learn that she’s an animator, since her work has so much motion in it. Her illustrations are very simple, but also very dynamic. I really enjoy her use of shape and line and her simple color palette. I find the combination both interesting and soothing. Also, there’s something really fun about her subjects with their super-sized posteriors and small heads. And Fritz is also a real team player.

“I started a community with some friends called Punanimation, and today we’re almost 2000 equality-driven ladies aiming to connect and support each other within the animation industry, if you’re a lady, please feel free to join!”

Hear that, lady animators? There’s a whole world community waiting for you. Makes me so want to learn animation…

You can follow all of Fritz’s beautiful work on her website and on Behance.

All images and animations property of Linn Fritz.