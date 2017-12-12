My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

On the Fritz

by 2 Comments

fritz 0

Linn Fritz

These are the charming illustrations by Sweden-born, London-based graphic designer/animator Linn Fritz. After spotting the image above, I was happy to learn that she’s an animator, since her work has so much motion in it. Her illustrations are very simple, but also very dynamic. I really enjoy her use of shape and line and her simple color palette. I find the combination both interesting and soothing. Also, there’s something really fun about her subjects with their super-sized posteriors and small heads. And Fritz is also a real team player.

“I started a community with some friends called Punanimation, and today we’re almost 2000 equality-driven ladies aiming to connect and support each other within the animation industry, if you’re a lady, please feel free to join!”

Hear that, lady animators? There’s a whole world community waiting for you. Makes me so want to learn animation…

You can follow all of Fritz’s beautiful work on her website and on Behance.

All images and animations property of Linn Fritz.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “On the Fritz

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    December 12, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Animation just fascinates me. She is good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s