Birds of a Feather

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the gorgeous, affectionate bird portraits by Leila Jeffreys. Born of a mother from India, and a father from the Isle of Man, Jeffreys is the product of a wonderful multi-cultural household. It was her father, in fact, who passed on his love of birds to the impressionable young woman. He would bring home injured birds, and they would nurse them back to health together. Jeffreys’ respect for the creatures really stuck with her and comes through loud and clear in all her photos.

Jeffreys is a true citizen of the world. Not only is her parentage transcontinental, the photographer has lived on a house boat in then war-torn Kashmir, in Papua New Guinea, and in India’s countryside, alongside monkeys, mongoose, and lots and lots of exotic birds.

You can see more of her photographs on her website and Instagram.