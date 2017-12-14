My OBT

Etsomnia™ 164: Dreck the Halls

“You know what this tree is missing? A legless duckface baby with disco eye shadow” said no one ever

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s time for my annual send-up of the best (and, let’s face it, the worst) that Etsy’s imaginative holiday decorations have to offer. Be prepared. This one’s a lot.

Though billed as a holiday fireplace, it looks pretty flammable. I hope.

I don’t know what makes her a Christmas decoration, but I absolutely love her! By CeramicArtbyLucy

I am positively obsessed with these tinted, hand-painted Mason jar candleholders. By HennaArtDiaries

Wrong way Santa may seem a little weird, but that’s only because you haven’t seen him straight on

I’m sorry, but Draco Malfoy is just not pulling off the angel thing

Look at that face! By TheRockingFelter

Nothing says Christmas like slutty, peroxide-addicted retirement condo lady!

I imagine most people would find these a little stark for the holidays, but I think they’re sexy! By DesignAtelierArticle

Speaking of sexy, Georgia O’Keefe would have loved this (if you catch my meaning) (and I think you do)

Nailed it!

Breathtaking! These are good enough to hang all year! By Lolashiddentreasures

Walk-of-shame fairies are a long-standing Vegas tradition. Ask anyone.

  1. bcparkison
    December 14, 2017 at 7:19 am

    The dragonflies are nice aren’t they? and the metal houses

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

