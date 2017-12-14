Etsomnia™ 164: Dreck the Halls

“You know what this tree is missing? A legless duckface baby with disco eye shadow” said no one ever
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It’s time for my annual send-up of the (and, let’s face it, the best ) that Etsy’s worst have to offer. Be prepared. This one’s a imaginative holiday decorations . lot
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
Though billed as a holiday fireplace, it looks pretty flammable. I hope.
I don’t know what makes her a Christmas decoration, but I absolutely love her! By
CeramicArtbyLucy
I am positively obsessed with these tinted, hand-painted Mason jar candleholders. By
HennaArtDiaries
Wrong way Santa may seem a little weird, but that’s only because you haven’t seen him
straight on
I’m sorry, but Draco Malfoy is just not pulling off the angel thing
Nothing says Christmas like slutty, peroxide-addicted retirement condo lady!
I imagine most people would find these a little stark for the holidays, but I think they’re sexy! By
DesignAtelierArticle
Speaking of sexy, Georgia O’Keefe would have loved this (if you catch my meaning) (and I think you do)
Nailed it!
Walk-of-shame fairies are a long-standing Vegas tradition. Ask anyone.
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Crafts, Design, Etsomnia™, Humor, Shopping | Tags: christmas, decor, Etsomnia, etsy, funny, holiday decor, humor, Postaday, santa | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
December 14, 2017 at 7:19 am
The dragonflies are nice aren’t they? and the metal houses
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 14, 2017 at 8:15 am
I love those!
LikeLike