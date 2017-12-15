Sk8r Grrls

My baby girl is in town this weekend (everybody say hi, baby girl!), so you’re going to get fewer words (but just as much beauty. I promise!).

Though I have many favorite subjects (like animals, and swimmers, and retro stuff), dearest to my heart is art that celebrates girl power. And Chilean artist and illustrator Jorge Roa is doing a helluva job capturing the bad ass attitude and unique spirit of skater girls, hippy chicks, and other young women. His subjects exhibit their own style and a colt-like unconscious grace that I find truly beautiful.

You can follow Roa and his fantastic girls on Behance and Instagram.

All images property of Jorge Roa.