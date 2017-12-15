My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Sk8r Grrls

Jorge Roa

My baby girl is in town this weekend (everybody say hi, baby girl!), so you’re going to get fewer words (but just as much beauty. I promise!).

Though I have many favorite subjects (like animals, and swimmers, and retro stuff), dearest to my heart is art that celebrates girl power. And Chilean artist and illustrator Jorge Roa is doing a helluva job capturing the bad ass attitude and unique spirit of skater girls, hippy chicks, and other young women. His subjects exhibit their own style and a colt-like unconscious grace that I find truly beautiful.

You can follow Roa and his fantastic girls on Behance and Instagram.

All images property of Jorge Roa.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Sk8r Grrls

  1. loisajay
    December 15, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Hi baby girl! Your mom has the best posts! But I am sure you knew that…..

  2. K.M. Sutton
    December 15, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Awe Hi to your daughter and I hope you guys have an amazing time!
    I love these paintings! They aren;t usually my cup of tea, but are quite interesting! ❤

