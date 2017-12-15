Sk8r Grrls

My baby girl is in town this weekend (everybody say hi, baby girl!), so you’re going to get fewer words (but just as much beauty. I promise!).
Though I have many favorite subjects (like animals, and swimmers, and retro stuff), dearest to my heart is art that celebrates girl power. And Chilean artist and illustrator Jorge Roa is doing a helluva job capturing the bad ass attitude and unique spirit of skater girls, hippy chicks, and other young women. His subjects exhibit their own style and a colt-like unconscious grace that I find truly beautiful.
You can follow Roa and his fantastic girls on Behance and Instagram.
All images property of Jorge Roa.
December 15, 2017 at 7:56 am
Hi baby girl! Your mom has the best posts! But I am sure you knew that…..
December 15, 2017 at 10:37 am
Ha! I’ll be sure to remind her…
December 15, 2017 at 1:34 pm
Awe Hi to your daughter and I hope you guys have an amazing time!
I love these paintings! They aren;t usually my cup of tea, but are quite interesting! ❤
